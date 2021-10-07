Zacks: Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.58). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 41,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

