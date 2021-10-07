Kleros (PNK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.21 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $80.91 million and $5.21 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.62 or 0.00401566 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.