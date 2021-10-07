Megacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $278,304.31 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00332396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,684,094 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.