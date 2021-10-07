Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TPZEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPZEF remained flat at $$14.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.