Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$40.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 402. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

