Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCMLY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,211. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

