Relx’s (RELX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,620. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Relx by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

