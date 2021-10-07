Relx’s (RELX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,620. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
