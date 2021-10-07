Spirent Communications’ (SPMYY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$14.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

