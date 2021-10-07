CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 984,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CalAmp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CalAmp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CalAmp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CAMP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $358.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

