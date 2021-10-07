Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Increases By 22.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 106,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $557,000. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $409,000.

BSMR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

