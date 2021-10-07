Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.06. 314,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,714,524. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

