Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 470,463 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,249,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,463 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $166,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

KO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 442,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,524. The firm has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

