Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Cut by HHR Asset Management LLC

HHR Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 4.2% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 110,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.56. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

