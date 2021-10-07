$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $11.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.