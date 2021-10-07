Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price at $39.20

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.79. 211,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,231. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

