Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $23.56 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Facebook stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.98. 432,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.46. The company has a market cap of $941.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

