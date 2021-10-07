Crescent Park Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 5.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $12.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,843,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

