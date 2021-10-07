Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Deere & Company worth $7,906,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $338.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $221.73 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

