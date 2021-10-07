Analysts Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) PT at €21.93

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.93 ($25.80).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded down €0.82 ($0.96) on Friday, reaching €21.94 ($25.81). 71,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.81 and a 200 day moving average of €23.02.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

