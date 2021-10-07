Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,828,000.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

