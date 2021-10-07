Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,959,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 1,531,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

OTCMKTS HTZZ traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 532,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,969. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.