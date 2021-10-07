Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.13 and last traded at $57.76. 2,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.44.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,630,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $18,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
