Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.13 and last traded at $57.76. 2,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The business had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,630,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $18,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

