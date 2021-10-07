KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $71.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 71,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

