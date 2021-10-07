Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,669,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 2,153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,338.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVBXF remained flat at $$9.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 23,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

