Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.25. The Gap reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,541 shares of company stock worth $3,150,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 435,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,195. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

