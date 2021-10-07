Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Drops By 23.2%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.7 days.

Shares of LKREF stock remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Thursday. 26,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

