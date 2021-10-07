Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $28.79 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 87.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170,582 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.22. 1,180,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,434,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.