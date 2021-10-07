iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,244 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.16% of iShares MBS ETF worth $40,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.96. 20,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,700. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.