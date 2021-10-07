Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.58. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

