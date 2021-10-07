Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

MYPS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 4,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,645. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

