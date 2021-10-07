-$0.72 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,985. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

