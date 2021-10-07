Automata Network Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $171.46 million and approximately $34.95 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,964.67 or 0.99861462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.54 or 0.06577665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

