Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on FSNUY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,122. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.