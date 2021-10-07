Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 321,538 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 60.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 321,538 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 114.3% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 649,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 346,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 33.6% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

