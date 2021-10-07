Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.45 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.450 EPS.

NYSE:STZ opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average of $226.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.08.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

