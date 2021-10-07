Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in September

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,424,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 1,123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,848.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBNXF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.