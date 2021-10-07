HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in September

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 574.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $$75.95 during trading on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $100.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

