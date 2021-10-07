Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

