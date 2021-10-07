TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

TFI International stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.41. 9,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,037. TFI International has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

