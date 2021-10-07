Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $379.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.63.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

DE traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,375. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a one year low of $221.73 and a one year high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.27 and a 200-day moving average of $362.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

