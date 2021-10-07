DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 329,934 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,159,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 329,934 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 6.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $716,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.78. 1,412,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,843,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $426.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

