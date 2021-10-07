Carmignac Gestion Acquires 136,509 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136,509 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,296,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 542,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 78,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE DQ traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,520. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

