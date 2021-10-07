Carmignac Gestion Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,609 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,185,000. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.09% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4,771.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after buying an additional 420,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $51,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.99. 78,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

