Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,532.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,066 shares of company stock worth $7,570,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,894. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

