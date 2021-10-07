Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 380,830 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.65% of McDonald’s worth $14,914,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $248.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.29. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $248.90. The firm has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

