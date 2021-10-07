Scotiabank Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$211.73.
Shares of CP traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,978. The company has a market cap of C$57.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$88.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$78.36 and a 1 year high of C$100.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
