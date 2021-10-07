Axa S.A. Purchases 44,854 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.8% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $257,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.66. The stock had a trading volume of 132,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,478 shares of company stock valued at $198,468,755 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

