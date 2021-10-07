Carmignac Gestion Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,046 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $202,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $3.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.52. 177,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

