Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $26.76 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 3.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.14.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $242.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

