Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.76. 8,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,910. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. FMR LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,767,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

